France’s first female Olympic president resigns

PARIS (AP) — The president of France’s Olympic Committee has resigned unexpectedly. It’s the latest leadership shake up of French sports and preparations for the Summer Olympics in Paris next year. Brigitte Henriques, a former soccer player on the French national team, was the first woman to lead Olympic sports in France. Her departure follows a period of infighting in French Olympic circles. The French Olympic Committee says she announced at the start of a general assembly meeting on Thursday that she was stepping down. The committee statement did not give her reasons but said she explained them to the meeting’s attendees. She’d occupied the role since June 2021.

