WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand golfer Michael Hendry will miss this year’s British Open while receiving treatment for leukemia. Hendry has won tournaments on the Australian and Japan tours and most recently won the Vic Open in Australia in February. He was diagnosed with leukemia in April. He has undergone one course of chemotherapy and is in remission. The 43-year-old says he has a “90%” chance of a full recovery.

