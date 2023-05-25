Skip to Content
Taurasi has 23 points, Mercury hit 13 3s to beat Lynx 90-81

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi had 23 points and 10 assists and the Phoenix Mercury hit 11 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 90-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix went 5 of 6 from 3-point range — with triples from five different players —  to open a 27-18 lead after one quarter. The Mercury made 11 of 17 3s in the first half, taking a 57-40 lead.  The Mercury finished 13 of 28 behind the arc and the Lynx were 3 of 18. Brittney Griner added 19 points for Phoenix. Aerial Powers paced the Lynx (0-3) with 20 points off the bench.

