Buffalo Sabres sign Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnston to 2-year rookie contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres ended a lengthy wait by signing Ryan Johnston to a two-year, entry level contract more than a month after the defenseman completed his senior college season at Minnesota. Johnston will report immediately to the Sabres’ American Hockey League affiliate in Rochester, whose best-of-seven Eastern Conference final playoff series against Hershey is tied at 1. Johnston is from Southern California, and was selected 31st in 2019 draft. Johnston turns 22 in July and had the option to wait until August when he would’ve become eligible to sign with any team. The Sabres would’ve been compensated with a 2024 second-round selection had he signed elsewhere.

