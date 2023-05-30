Van der Sar quits as Ajax director general after club finishes 3rd in Dutch league
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Edwin van der Sar is stepping down as director general of Ajax after the team finished a disappointing third in the Dutch league and missed out on a Champions League berth for next season. Van der Sar is a former goalkeeper who played for Ajax and Manchester United as well as the Dutch national team. He had been a member of the board of the Amsterdam club since late 2012 and director general since 2016. His contract ran until mid-2025. Van der Sar says after nearly 11 years on the board he is “exhausted.” The club says the supervisory board has asked Van der Sar to continue work until August.