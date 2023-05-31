COCC to host first-ever Cross-Cultural Celebration, showcasing student music

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To mark the end of the academic year, Central Oregon Community College is hosting its first-ever “Cross-Cultural Celebration,” a free evening of Spanish guitar, spoken-word poetry, operetta and other acts by COCC and local high school students.

The event, including a headlining performance by California-based spoken-word artists Micah Bournes and jenna, is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, at the Pinckney Center for the Performing Arts, in Pence Hall on the Bend campus.

The event grew from a talent showcase held during Black History Month which spurred a student interest in bringing more music and culture to campus, explained organizer Marcus LeGrand, COCC’s Afrocentric program coordinator.

“This community has lots of great student talent, and we need to see what gives them joy. The event will feature various cultures from throughout our community,” said LeGrand. Ten COCC and high school students are scheduled to perform.

Attendees can also view the COCC Student Art Exhibition, which opened on May 10 in the adjacent Pinckney Gallery, featuring more than a 150 student works on display now through June 16.

For additional information, contact Marcus LeGrand at 541-330-4376 or mlegrand2@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.