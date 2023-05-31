Dream 2nd year standout Rhyne Howard aims to be WNBA’s next ‘generational talent’
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard isn’t willing to rest on her first-year WNBA honors with the Atlanta Dream. Howard was an All-Star and Rookie of the Year after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft. That’s an impressive debut, but when asked how she wants to be viewed in the league, Howard said she wants more. She says she wants to be considered “a generational talent.” To earn that level of respect, Howard first must help the Dream end their streak of four consecutive losing seasons and return to the postseason for the first time since 2018.