Dream 2nd year standout Rhyne Howard aims to be WNBA’s next ‘generational talent’

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Rhyne Howard isn’t willing to rest on her first-year WNBA honors with the Atlanta Dream. Howard was an All-Star and Rookie of the Year after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft. That’s an impressive debut, but when asked how she wants to be viewed in the league, Howard said she wants more. She says she wants to be considered “a generational talent.” To earn that level of respect, Howard first must help the Dream end their streak of four consecutive losing seasons and return to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.