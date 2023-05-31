Latest Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say the latest pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv on Thursday has killed at least three people, including a 9-year-old child and her mother. Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 cruise and ballistic missiles launched by the Kremlin’s forces Thursday, but falling debris caused damage and casualties on the ground, wounding 16 people. The latest Russian attack, using what Ukrainian officials said were short-range Iskander ground-launched missiles, came as Kyiv planned to celebrate International Children’s Day. Russia has kept up a steady barrage of the Ukrainian capital and other parts of the country in recent weeks as Kyiv readies what it says is a counteroffensive to push back Moscow’s troops, 15 months after their full-scale invasion.

By HANNA ARHIROVA and SUSIE BLANN Associated Press

