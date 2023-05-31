Ronaldo absent with injury as Saudi soccer season ends

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season in Saudi Arabia has come to an end. The star forward was absent as Al-Nassr beat Al-Fateh 3-0 to finish in second place in the league. Ronaldo signed for the Riyadh club in December and scored 14 goals in 16 league games. He picked up a muscle injury and was rested by the club Wednesday ahead of Portugal’s European Championship qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland in June. Al-Ittihad had already clinched the league title in the penultimate round.

