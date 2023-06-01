76ers coach Nick Nurse wants Harden back, can co-exist with Embiid

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have named Nick Nurse as their new head coach as the franchise chases their first NBA championship in 41 years. The 76ers hired the 55-year-old Nurse after the Toronto Raptors fired him in April. Nurse led the Raptors to the 2019 NBA championship after they beat Joel Embiid and the 76ers in Game 7 of the the Eastern Conference semifinals. Nurse replaced Doc Rivers, who was fired after he led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference finals.

