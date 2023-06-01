Skip to Content
A look at some well-known horse deaths in races ranging from the Kentucky Derby to Breeders’ Cup

Fillies ranging from Ruffian to Eight Belles as well as male counterparts Barbaro and Mongolian Groom are some of the well-known horse deaths that have occurred in races ranging from the Kentucky Derby to the Breeders’ Cup. Much has been learned since Ruffian broke down in a match race at Belmont Park in 1975. Barbaro’s eventual death after getting hurt in the 2006 Preakness also proved a learning experience as well as capturing the public’s attention as it rooted on the colt in his battle to survive.

