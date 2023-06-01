Sevilla ends unusually poor season celebrating yet another Europa League title

MADRID (AP) — It was the usual ending for Sevilla in an unusual season for the Spanish soccer club. Sevilla won the Europa League trophy yet again after a season in which it went through coaching changes and had to fight just to avoid relegation in the Spanish league. The team’s struggles were quickly forgotten with its victory on penalties over Roma in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Budapest. The victory gave the club a record seventh title in the second-tier European competition. Sevilla coach José Luis Mendilibar says “we have done something good that can have repercussions for the good of the club.”

