Florida men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton steps down to work with pro son Ben

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton is stepping down to coach his son, up-and -coming pro Ben. Bryan Shelton coached the Gators to the 2021 national championship and three Southeastern Conference titles in 11 seasons. Ben Shelton was ranked 36th entering the French Open, where his tournament debut ended with a four-set loss to Lorenzo Sonego of Italy. The 20-year-old Shelton had never competed outside the United States until December, then made a splash at the Australian Open in January by reaching the quarterfinals.

