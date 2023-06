BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Butterflies opened and flapped their wings for the first time Sunday, offering special meaning to those on hand. It was a beautiful sunny day to send off the little creatures. The butterfly release at Riverbend Park was put on by Bristol Hospice in Bend. Some 200 people got to honor and remember the loved ones they have lost, as they sent the butterflies off into the world.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.