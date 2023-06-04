French Open doubles player Miyu Kato of Japan disqualified for accidentally hitting a ball girl

PARIS (AP) — French Open doubles player Miyu Kato and her partner have been forced to forfeit a match when Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point. In the second set at Roland Garros on Sunday, Kato took a swing with her racket and the ball flew toward the ball girl, who wasn’t looking in the player’s direction while heading off the court. At first, the chair umpire only issued a warning to Kato. But after a tournament referee and Grand Slam supervisor went to Court 14 to look into what happened, Kato and her partner, Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, were disqualified. That made Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain the winners of the match.

