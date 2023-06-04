Verstappen wins Spanish GP from pole for 40th career victory

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won the Spanish Grand Prix from pole position to strengthen his hold on the Formula One championship. The two-time defending champion was never challenged on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya after beating Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari to the first turn. Lewis Hamilton crossed the finish line second in his Mercedes to equal his best finish of the season. Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell completed the podium. It was Verstappen’s 40th career victory.

