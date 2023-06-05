Messi’s father says player ‘would like to return’ to Barcelona amid speculation over Saudi move

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is not giving up hope of seeing Lionel Messi returning to the club despite increasing speculation about a pending move to Saudi Arabia. His father says his son prefers to go back to the Catalan club. Barcelona continues to work on restructuring its finances to make sure it can afford Messi’s return in case the Argentina star decides to come back to the Spanish league after his stint with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG announced this past weekend that Messi will not stay with the club for another season. The player was reportedly mulling lucrative offers from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami in the United States.

