NCAA champ Rose Zhang arrives on LPGA Tour with big hopes and leaves with a trophy

Rose Zhang needed only one tournament to make good on high expectations. Two weeks after she won another NCAA title, Zhang made her professional debut by winning on the LPGA Tour. No one had done that in 72 years. What’s next for the 20-year-old Californian? Zhang heads back to Stanford for finals and to move out of her dorm. Then she goes to the second LPGA major of the year at Baltusrol for the KPMG Women’s PGA. Expectations are sure to follow. Zhang isn’t bothered. As Michelle Wie West says, Zhang makes the game look easy.

