Arcia drives in go-ahead run, Elder recovers as Braves rally to beat Mets 6-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia drove in the go-ahead run in Atlanta’s four-run sixth, Bryce Elder overcame his worst inning of the season and the Braves beat the New York Mets 6-4. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso hit two-run homers in the third, but Elder regrouped with three scoreless innings and New York lost its fourth straight, matching a season high. The Mets led 4-1 before starter Carlos Carrasco allowed three runs in the sixth. Arcia’s RBI single off reliever Drew Smith deflected off the glove of diving second baseman Eduardo Escobar to give Atlanta a 5-4 lead. Elder began the night leading the majors with his 1.92 ERA.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.