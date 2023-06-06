Hendriks gets 1st save, Giolito tosses 6 hitless innings as White Sox edge Yankees 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Liam Hendriks earned his first save since returning from cancer, Lucas Giolito pitched six hitless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-2 for their season-high fourth straight victory. Isiah Kiner-Falefa ended Chicago’s combined no-hit bid with a two-out RBI double in the seventh off reliever Joe Kelly on a ball that fell between center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and left fielder Andrew Benintendi. Josh Donaldson hit his third homer in three games on the first pitch from Hendriks in the bottom of the ninth. Hendriks then finished the two-hitter by getting three straight groundouts. The All-Star reliever returned to the mound May 29 from stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma and got his first win of the season Sunday.

