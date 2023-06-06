Key McConnell aide joining Kentucky GOP gubernatorial campaign in senior management role

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A top aide to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is joining Daniel Cameron’s gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky. Cameron is adding another political heavy hitter to his team in trying to defeat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in one of the nation’s most closely watched races. Terry Carmack, the senator’s chief of staff, will assume a senior management role in Cameron’s campaign. That’s according to Sean Southard, a state Republican Party spokesman. The key personnel move comes amid a fast-developing campaign. Both candidates are on the campaign trail and TV ads already on the air — five months ahead of the election.

