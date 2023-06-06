Schwarber’s leadoff homer backs Walker, Phils top Tigers 1-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer, Taijuan Walker threw seven scoreless innings and the Philadelphia Phillies won their fourth straight, 1-0 over the Detroit Tigers. Walker allowed two hits, Seranthony Dominguez worked the eighth and Craig Kimbrel completed the three-hitter, striking out the side in order for his ninth save in as many chances. The defending NL champion Phillies pulled within three games of .500. Miguel Cabrera had the Tigers’ only extra-base hit, a one-out double in the fifth. Detroit has lost all five on a six-game trip that ends Wednesday night at Philadelphia.

