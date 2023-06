PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stanley C. Middleman is buying an ownership stake in the Philadelphia Phillies. John Middleton, the Phillies’ managing partner and CEO, announced the addition of Middleman as a limited partner on Tuesday. Middleman is a Philadelphia native and lifetime Phillies fan. He owns a mortgage company based in South Jersey. He describes his addition to the ownership group as “a dream come true.”

