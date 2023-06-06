Twins put Buxton on IL with bruised rib, Correa returns to lineup

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left rib. To replace him on the roster, outfielder Trevor Larnach was reinstated from the IL after being sidelined by pneumonia. The moves were announced before the start of a three-game series against Tampa Bay. Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, slowed recently by plantar fasciitis, was back in the lineup for the first time since Thursday. Minnesota infielder Royce Lewis, involved in a collision at first base during Sunday’s game with Cleveland, was out of the lineup. Buxton, an All-Star last year, is hitting .220 with 10 homers and 23 RBIs in 50 games this season. He was hurt last Thursday when he was hit by a pitch from Guardians rookie Tanner Bibee.

