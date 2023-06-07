Colts keep Rodgers out of practice as NFL investigates gambling allegations

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. sat out Wednesday’s practice, two days after team officials said they were aware of an NFL investigation into gambling allegations about one of Indy’s players. Neither the Colts nor the league have publicly identified Rodgers as the target. But Rodgers issued a statement on Twitter acknowledging he made an “error in judgment” just hours after media reports linked him to the investigation. Coach Shane Steichen would not say whether Rodgers would practice until there is a resolution.

By The Associated Press

