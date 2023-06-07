Condition of PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico improving after accident with horse in Spain

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Doctors say Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is improving after a head injury sustained when he was hit by a horse in Spain 10 days ago. Rico remains in serious condition in an intensive unit but doctors say the injury is progressing favorably. The 29-year-old Spanish goalkeeper previously played for Sevilla and is a reserve at PSG. He got injured in Seville when he was headed to a mass with his relatives and was struck by a loose horse.

