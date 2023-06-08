Second annual Bend Yoga Festival begins four-day gathering at Riverbend Park

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The second annual Bend Yoga Festival got underway Thursday at Riverbend Park, featuring dozens of presenters and an expanded variety of activities for participants.

Presenters this year are coming from all over the country and include acclaimed artist and yoga photographer Robert Sturman. Other featured presenters include Annie Carpenter, Sianna Sherman, Christina Sell, and more than 20 others.

This year, the festival that continues through Sunday includes expanded paddle-boarding, hiking, forest bathing and new evening social events, as well as world-class yoga instruction. In all there are more than 30 presenters, offering more than 60 yoga and wellness workshops.

"The Bend Yoga Festival is a multi-day immersion in yoga, adventure, wellness and connection," organizers said.

NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield is visiting the opening day of the event for a report at Five.

