Colorado man pleads guilty in Vermont murder for hire conspiracy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of a murder for hire conspiracy has pleaded guilty to charges that could land him in prison for life. On Friday, Jerry Banks appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court where he changed his plea to guilty. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date. Banks was charged with murder for hire that led to the January 2018 death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, Vermont. Banks initially pleaded not guilty. Davis’ body was found by the side of a snowy Vermont back road.