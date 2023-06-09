PGA Tour rookie Carl Yuan leads by 1 at Canadian Open; McIlroy 3 back

TORONTO (AP) — Carl Yuan has moved into position to turn around a forgettable rookie year on the PGA Tour. He shot a 5-under 67 in cool, rainy conditions on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the midway point of the RBC Canadian Open. Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance heading into the weekend at Oakdale. He shot 67 and was three shots back of Yuan’s two-day total of 9-under 135. Corey Conners shot 69 and was one shot back alongside Tyrrell Hatton, C.T. Pan and Aaron Rai. Conners is seeking to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.