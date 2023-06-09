USC, UCLA will face Michigan during their first season in Big Ten

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California and UCLA will both face Michigan during their first season as members of the Big Ten Conference in 2024. Next year will be the first season with 16 teams and no divisional format as the top two teams will qualify for the conference championship game. Big Ten teams will continue to play nine conference games. The Crosstown Showdown between USC and UCLA is one of 11 protected rivalries to guarantee it continues every year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.