Germán, Calhoun Torres lead Yankees over Red Sox 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán wriggled out of trouble for six innings, Willie Calhoun hit a tiebreaking homer and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 to even their three-game weekend series. Boston had runners in every inning against Germán and a trio of relievers but went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11. Gleyber Torres put the Yankees ahead with a fourth-inning homer off Tanner Houck). Rafael Devers homered for the second straight night, a tying drive in the sixth, and Calhoun homered in the bottom half, his fifth this season.

