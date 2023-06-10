Josh Wynder, 18-year-old American defender, to join Benfica from USL’s Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Josh Wynder, an 18-year-old American defender, will transfer from Louisville of the second-tier United Soccer League to Portuguese champion Benfica this summer. Louisville said the transfer fee was seven figures but did not disclose the amount. The team said the amount is the highest for a USL player. Wynder played in four of five games for the U.S. at this year’s Under-20 World Cup. The 6-foot-3 central defender was selected for the senior national team roster for an April exhibition against Mexico but did not appear in the match.

