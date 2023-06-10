Leal goal gives Nashville 1-1 draw with Toronto, 9-game unbeaten streak

TORONTO (AP) — Randall Leal scored a second-half goal to help Nashville draw Toronto 1-1 on Saturday night and tie its team record of a nine-game unbeaten streak. Leal’s first goal of the season came unassisted in the 69th minute to help Nashville (9-3-5) earn a point. Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 38th minute and Toronto took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Insigne’s third goal of the season came with an assist from defender Raoul Petretta. Nashville saw a four-match win streak. The team has six wins and three days since an April 15 loss to New York City.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.