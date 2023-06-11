Golden Knights try not to think of Stanley Cup returning to Vegas on verge of title
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
The Vegas Golden Knights left Florida on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup. The trophy will be in the building the next time they play. That’s back at home in Game 5 of the final on Tuesday night against the Panthers. But the immediate task at hand for players and coaches is not to dwell on how close they are to the franchise’s first title. The Golden Knights have shown all playoffs and throughout this series that they are championship-worthy.