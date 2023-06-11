McMahon, Jones homers in 9th around rain delay lift Rockies over Padres 5-4

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a tying homer in heavy rain just before a 1-hour, 25-minute delay in the ninth inning and Nolan Jones hit a game-ending 472-foot drive just after the resumption that gave the Colorado Rockies a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres. Colorado’s Coco Montes homered in his major league debut to spoil a strong start by Blake Snell, who struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings. Ezequiel Tovar also went deep for the Rockies. Jake Cronenworth homered and Fernando Tatís Jr. had two hits for the Padres.

