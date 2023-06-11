Minnesota Lynx retire Sylvia Fowles’ jersey

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles has always deflected praise to others. The Minnesota Lynx great couldn’t escape the spotlight as the team retired her jersey. Sunday night’s retirement ceremony capped off a reunion weekend for the Lynx, who honored the 25 greatest players in franchise history, including Fowles, Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson. Fowles won titles with that group in 2015 and 2017 and earned WNBA Finals MVP honors during both of those championships. She retired after last season.

