White Sox closer Liam Hendriks sidelined by elbow inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been sidelined by elbow inflammation after he missed the start of the season while he recovered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks was placed on the 15-day injured list before the team’s series finale against the Miami Marlins. Left-hander Tanner Banks was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. Hendriks made his major league return from cancer when he pitched an inning against the Los Angeles Angels on May 29. The 34-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a save and a 5.40 ERA in five appearances this year.

