Diamondbacks withstand Realmuto hitting for the cycle to beat Phillies 9-8

PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a three-run homer to finish with four RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks withstood Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto hitting for the cycle to beat the Phillies 9-8. Realmuto hit a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run triple in the third. He hit a double in the ninth inning to complete the cycle and scored on Bryson Stott’s single to cut Arizona’s lead to 9-8. Philadelphia’s Kody Clemens thought he had hit a two-run homer off Miguel Castro, cheering as he circled the bases after the ball curled into the Phillies’ bullpen. The umpires ruled it a foul ball, confirmed it upon review and Castro struck out Clemens on the next pitch to end the game.

