Reds recover from Perez’s tying homer in 9th, beat reeling Royals 5-4 in 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — TJ Friedl scored the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning on Jonathan India’s grounder, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Kansas City 5-4 to hand the plummeting Royals their seventh straight defeat. Pinch-hitter Kevin Newman’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Reds a 4-3 lead, but Buck Farmer allowed a tying homer to Salvador Perez with two outs in the bottom half. Cincinnati quickly recovered. Friedl was initially ruled out at the plate by umpire C.B. Bucknor, but the call was overturned following a replay review. Ricky Karcher pitched out of trouble in the 10th to earn the save in his major league debut.

