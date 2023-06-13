Bruce Cassidy on verge of coaching Vegas Golden Knights to Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy is on the verge of winning the Stanley Cup as coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. It comes nearly two decades since he was fired from his first NHL job with the Washington Capitals. It is also nearly a year to the day since he was fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy and the Bruins were one win away in 2019 when they reached the final and lost to St. Louis in seven games. Cassidy has pushed all the right buttons in his first season with the Golden Knights, who took a 3-1 series lead against Florida into Game 5 on Tuesday night.

