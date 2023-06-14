White Sox lose Clevinger and Grifol before beating Dodgers 8-4 to snap 3-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clint Frazier singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 after losing starter Mike Clevinger and manager Pedro Grifol. Jake Burger homered twice, including a two-run shot that tied the game 4-all earlier in the eighth as the White Sox snapped a three-game skid. Clevinger exited in the fifth because of right biceps soreness. Grifol was ejected for the third time this season after arguing with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg and crew chief Brian O’Nora in the sixth.

