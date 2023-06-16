Berhalter back as US coach after feud, domestic-violence investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was rehired as U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup, returning to the job after he led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament and then was dropped amid a feud with a famous soccer family and a domestic-violence investigation. The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Berhalter had been hired through the 2026 tournament that it will co-host. The USSF planned a news conference for later in the day in Las Vegas, where interim coach B.J, Callaghan led the team to Thursday night’s 3-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League.

