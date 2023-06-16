Giants rally for 7-5 win over Dodgers after getting no-hit for 6 innings by LA rookie Emmet Sheehan
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-5. The Giants got no-hit for six innings by Emmet Sheehan in his major-league debut. The Dodgers’ bullpen imploded once again, giving up five runs after Sheehan departed. The Giants have won five in a row and eight of 11. Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer for San Francisco in the seventh. The Dodgers rallied to tie it in the ninth on Freddie Freeman’s single and had the potential winning run at third in the 10th but pinch-hitter Austin Barnes struck out to end the threat.