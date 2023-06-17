Tszyu crushes Ocampo in devastating 1st round to retain WBO interim super-welterweight title

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Tim Tszyu retained his WBO interim super-welterweight title with a stunning first round knockout of Mexican Carlos Ocampo. It took the Australian just 77 seconds to knock Ocampo down and successfully defend the belt he claimed with a ninth-round stoppage of American Tony Harrison in Sydney in March. Tszyu first knocked down Ocampo with a big right before finishing the Mexican with a left hook to extend his undefeated record to 23 wins from 23 fights with a 17th KO. Tszyu’s next opponent is undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo, who he will fight on Oct.1 for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF belts.

