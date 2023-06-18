Cameron Smith has strong finish at U.S. Open as he looks toward British Open title defense

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Smith’s strong play during the final nine holes of the U.S. Open could give him a boost when he defends his British Open title next month. Smith shot 3 under on the more difficult back nine at Los Angeles Country Club to close with a 67. The Australian finished tied for fourth at 6-under 274, although he wasn’t seriously in contention. It’s the third time in the last four majors Smith has finished in the top 10. He tied for ninth in last month’s PGA Championship. Smith has two LIV Golf events on his schedule before the British Open starts on July 20 at Royal Liverpool.

