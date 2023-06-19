A tropical depression in the Atlantic is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday

By Dave Hennen, CNN Meteorologist and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — A tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean and will likely become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

The center of Tropical Depression Three is a little over 1,400 miles east of the Windward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it tracks west at 21 mph, it said late Monday morning

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for strengthening over the next few days, with a much warmer than normal ocean in the depression’s path, along with plentiful mid-level moisture and light shear,” the hurricane center said.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm – named Bret – later Monday and is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday. The storm could impact the Leeward or Windward islands later this week.

It is still too early to tell what impacts, if any, the storm will have on the US mainland.

