Large fire breaks out at Germany’s biggest theme park, police says blaze is “under control”

BERLIN (AP) — A large fire broke out at Germany’s biggest theme park sending a dense plume of black smoke billowing into the sky was visible from miles around. Police, on Monday, said the firefighters were at the scene and that the blaze at the Europa-Park in the town of Rust, near the French border, was “under control.” Offenburg police said visitors were leaving the park “in an orderly manner” and there was no immediate information on injuries. Regional daily Badische Zeitung reported that the fire is centered around the Spanish-themed section of the park and an area known as the Magic World of Diamonds. Europa-Park is a popular tourist destination, that drew more than six million visitors last year, mostly from Germany, France and Switzerland.

