Poor villagers risk their lives in danger zone as Philippines’ most active volcano erupts

CALBAYOG, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of poor Filipinos risk their lives by living and working in villages inside a permanent danger zone around Mayon volcano. The Philippines’ most active volcano began expelling lava a week ago in a gentle eruption, prompting authorities to evacuate more than 20,000 people to 28 emergency shelters. Despite the risk, some residents remain in the danger zone or sneak back to check on their homes, farms and poultry. The chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, Richard Gordon, says many Filipinos are forced to live in dangerous areas like the slopes of Mayon due to poverty, and the government should prepare a comprehensive plan to provide them with safe housing and livelihoods that would allow them to abandon high-risk settlements.

