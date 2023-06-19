Skip to Content
Suns continue whirlwind of change under new owner Mat Ishbia

By DAVID BRANDT
PHOENIX (AP) — Mat Ishbia’s five-month tenure as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns has produced a whirlwind of change. Nobody seems completely safe as the Michigan native continues his quest to deliver Phoenix its first NBA title. The aggressive owner oversaw his latest big move Sunday, when the Suns put together the framework for a trade that would send 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and other compensation to the Washington Wizards in exchange for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. More moves could be on the horizon.

