UK lawmakers likely to back a scathing report that slammed Boris Johnson over ‘partygate’

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s House of Commons is likely to endorse a report that found Boris Johnson lied to lawmakers about lockdown-flouting parties in his office. That would be a humiliating censure that would strip the former prime minister of his lifetime access to Parliament. Lawmakers on Monday will debate a report by the Privileges Committee that found Johnson in contempt of Parliament, and are expected to approve its findings. It’s unclear whether there will be a formal vote, or whether the report will be approved by acclamation. Johnson responded with fury to the report, accusing its members of “a protracted political assassination.” But only a handful of his political allies have said they will vote against the committee’s conclusions.

